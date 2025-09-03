ED probes foreign funding angle in Dharmasthala case

September 3, 2025

Mangaluru: Amid twists and turns in the Dharmasthala alleged ‘mass burials’ case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a preliminary investigation into the possibility of foreign funds being used to incite communal tension by exploiting the controversy surrounding the episode.

Officials confirmed that the probe has been initiated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

However, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, speaking in Bengaluru, said he was unaware of the ED beginning an investigation into alleged funding linked to the ‘mass burials’ case.

ED officials stated that investigators are examining multiple angles, and if evidence of dubious funding aimed at creating a communal narrative is found, strict action will follow.

The ED is currently gathering information by scrutinising documents related to various entities, including NGOs, that may have used questionable funds to stir unrest in society.

With the ED now part of the investigation, a YouTuber from Kerala has come under the scanner for allegedly spreading fake allegations connected to the Dharmasthala case.

Abdul Manaf from Kozhikode has been actively posting videos about the search for bodies in Dharmasthala. He was seen accompanying Anish Joy, a Kannur native who had raised doubts about his father’s death in an accident near Dharmasthala in 2018.

There are also allegations that Manaf may have influenced Sujatha Bhat, the complainant, to level accusations in the case.

Speaking to a section of the media, Manaf claimed that although he was born in Kerala, he grew up in Karnataka, where his father was a prominent Congress worker.

He alleged that he had observed “mysterious happenings” at Dharmasthala and, driven by his deep connection to the people of Karnataka, decided to closely follow the case. Manaf insisted he was ready to face any punishment if found involved in any conspiracy.