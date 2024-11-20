Laksha Deepotsava at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala from Nov. 26 to 30

November 20, 2024

Sarva Dharma Sammelana on Nov. 29; Sahitya Sammelana on Nov. 30

Dharmasthala: The Laksha Deepotsava celebrations along with Sarva Dharma Sammelana and Sahitya Sammelana will be organised at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district from Nov. 26 to 30.

The celebrations will begin with the inauguration of the State-level Exhibition on Nov. 26 at 10.30 am by Dakshina Kannada SP N. Yathish.

Various cultural programmes will be held on all the 5 days of the celebrations from 5.30 pm onwards.

On Nov. 28 at Amritavarshini Auditorium, Nagaswara Recital will be held from 5.30 pm to 7 pm; ‘Satvika Sangeetha’ by Shankar Shanbhag and team from 7 pm to 8.30 pm; Nrityarchane and Mayavilasa Dance-Drama by Natyaradhana Kala Kendra, Mangaluru (Direction by Vidu. Sumangala Ratnakar Rao) from 8.30 pm to 10 pm.

On Nov. 29 at 5 pm, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar will inaugurate Sarva Dharma Sammelana at Amritavarshini Auditorium. Sri Jayendra Puri Swamiji of Sri Kailasa Ashram, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru, will preside. At 8.30 pm, Srijith and Parvati troupe from Chennai will present Bharatanatyam.

On Nov. 30 at 5 pm, scholar Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh will inaugurate the 92nd session of the Sahitya Sammelana at Amritavarshini Auditorium. Writer, researcher and retired Principal from Udupi Dr. Padekallu Vishnu Bhatta will preside.

Noted singer Rajesh Krishnan will present a Musical Evening from 8.30 pm onwards.