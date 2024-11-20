Madras Engineer Group’s e-bike rallyists pass through Mysuru

November 20, 2024

Mysuru: The Madras Engineer Group (MEG), one of the oldest engineer groups of the Indian Army, has organised an e-bike rally to connect with its veterans in commemoration of its 244th Raising Day and 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

The rally, which was flagged off from four cities — Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Belagavi and Hyderabad — recently, will traverse through the five southern States and converge at Bengaluru on Nov. 22, where it would be received by Lt. Gen. Arvind Walia, Engineer-in-Chief of the Madras Sappers, as it is known informally.

The Trivandrum bikers team, with five bikers, en route their journey to Bengaluru, arrived in Mysuru yesterday. The team was greeted and flagged off at Kodagu Sahakara Sangha in Jayalakshmipuram this morning under the aegis of Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association.

Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere, VSM (retd.), who was the chief guest on the occasion, explained NCC Cadets about Army, Navy and Air Force opportunities and obstacles in his motivational talk.

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association Founder-President P.K. Biddappa (ex-Havaldar), Vice-President Narasegowda (ex-Naik), Maj. Sitashikha, Subedar H.D. Pillai, ex-Servicemen Lt. Col. Rajendra and over 100 ex-Servicemen were present on the occasion. Also, 150 NCC Cadets attended the event.

The rally aims to engage with MEG veterans and their dependants at designated pit stops, addressing grievances and providing solutions on the spot. The initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to its retired personnel.