Madras Engineer Group’s e-bike rallyists pass through Mysuru
News

Madras Engineer Group’s e-bike rallyists pass through Mysuru

November 20, 2024

Mysuru: The Madras Engineer Group (MEG), one of the oldest engineer groups of the Indian Army, has organised an e-bike rally to connect with its veterans in  commemoration of its 244th Raising Day and 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

The rally, which was flagged off from four cities — Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Belagavi and Hyderabad — recently, will traverse through the five southern States and converge at Bengaluru on Nov. 22, where it would be received by Lt. Gen. Arvind Walia, Engineer-in-Chief of the Madras Sappers, as it is known informally.

The Trivandrum bikers team, with five bikers, en route their journey to Bengaluru, arrived in Mysuru yesterday. The team was greeted and flagged off at Kodagu Sahakara Sangha in Jayalakshmipuram this morning under the aegis of Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association.

Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere, VSM (retd.), who was the chief guest on the occasion, explained NCC Cadets about Army, Navy and Air Force opportunities and obstacles in his motivational talk.

Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association Founder-President P.K. Biddappa (ex-Havaldar), Vice-President Narasegowda (ex-Naik), Maj. Sitashikha, Subedar H.D. Pillai, ex-Servicemen Lt. Col. Rajendra and over 100 ex-Servicemen were present on the occasion. Also, 150 NCC Cadets attended the event.

The rally aims to engage with MEG veterans and their dependants at designated pit stops, addressing grievances and providing solutions on the spot. The initiative underscores the Army’s commitment to its retired personnel.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching