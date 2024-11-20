CCTV camera goof-up!

November 20, 2024

Hapless riders asked to pay fine for ‘violation’

Mysuru: In two separate incidents, residents of Mysuru have been asked to pay a fine of Rs. 500 each as one of them was found triple riding and another not wearing a helmet while riding their two-wheelers at Periyapatna and Hullahalli Circle respectively, based on the visuals of CCTV cameras installed at these two places to monitor violation of traffic rules.

Interestingly, both the vehicles were in Mysuru on the day of their reported violation of traffic rules and were not in the places mentioned in the messages sent by the RTO Department to the vehicle owners.

N. Girsh, who works at a private organisation in Bannimantap, Mysuru, comes daily to office at 11 am in his TVS-XL Super KA-09-JD-9131, parks his vehicle there and goes out for his duty in a vehicle provided by his office. He returns to his house at 9 pm in his own vehicle. But, he receives a message on his cell phone that he has to pay Rs. 500 as per Motor Vehicle Act 133 for triple riding in his two-wheeler KA-09-JD-9131 on Nov. 17 at 3.43 pm, at Bettadapura Circle, Periyapatna, the visuals of which were captured by CC Camera installed there.

But the fact is that the said vehicle was parked at his office on that date and time. The message sent by the Department shocked Girish.

In another incident, Honnappa, a newspaper distributor who had parked his Hero Honda Passion Plus Bike KA-09-EL-7999 at Gandhi Square in city, has also received a message from the Dept. to pay a fine of Rs. 500 for not wearing a helmet while riding his bike at Hullahalli Circle in Nanjangud.