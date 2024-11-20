Most wanted Naxal leader Vikram Gowda killed in encounter

November 20, 2024

Udupi: Maoist leader Vikram Gowda (46) was killed in an exchange of fire between the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and a group of Naxals at Peete Bailu village in Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district late on Monday night. The incident marks the first killing of a Naxal leader in an encounter in Karnataka since 2012.

Vikram Gowda was the most prominent member of the Maoist group active in the State and had been on the Police’s most wanted list for 22 years. A member of Malekudiya tribal community, he went underground to join the armed Naxal Movement.

Roopa D. Moudgil, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Internal Security Division (ISD), under which the ANF functions, told reporters that Gowda was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in Karnataka, who was facing 61 cases in Karnataka and 19 in Kerala, which included murder, extortion and other cases.

Following a tip-off about the group’s movement in Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts, ANF personnel had been combing the area since Nov. 10.

An ANF team, headed by SP Jitendra Dayama, launched an operation late on Monday night when a group of 4 Naxals came to collect ration at Peete Bailu. Gowda was killed in the exchange of fire that ensued, while three other Naxals — Mundagaru Latha, Jayanna and Vanajakshi — escaped under the cover of darkness, for whom the Police have spread a net for nabbing.

Sources said that the ANF recovered a Carbine Machine gun, which Gowda used, near his body. None of the ANF personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

While Karnataka Police had announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakh for information on Vikram Gowda, who was on the run for 22 years, Kerala Police had announced a reward of Rs. 50,000.

ANF SP Dayama said that a case has been registered at Hebri Police Station regarding the Naxal encounter, in which the ANF has also been made a party. All Supreme Court guidelines are being followed, he added.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar defended the Police encounter saying that it was inevitable.

Speaking to press persons at Bengaluru yesterday, Dr. Parameshwar said that the group of Naxals, led by Vikram Gowda, fired at the Police and as such, the Police had to open fire in retort. Pointing out that Vikram was killed in the exchange of fire between the Police and Naxals, he said that the killed Maoist leader was wanted by the Police for 22 years.

Stating that Vikram had successfully escaped the Police net all these years after he went underground, he said that the Police were watching his movements. “Acting on a tip-off that Vikram had come to the area, the Police attempted to nab him, when he opened fire at the Police, following which he was shot dead in an encounter,” the Minister added.