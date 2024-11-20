Works atop Chamundi Hill opposed

November 20, 2024

Mysuru: With civil works and felling of trees that affect the Chamundi Hill environment being carried out behind the Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill, several environmentalists and organisations have severely opposed the works saying that such works threaten the environment.

Parisara Samrakshana Samiti President Bhanu Mohan, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that rocks have been broken (weathering) and soil has been excavated in the area behind Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill. This apart, felling of trees too is going on for the reported execution of a pipeline project. The officials have been silent on the works going on there, she said and urged the concerned to stop the ongoing works and not to allow any construction works in the vicinity.

Maintaining that several trees have been felled and rocks broken in a 4-acre area behind the Dasoha Bhavan atop the Hill, she questioned the silence of officials on the matter.

Pointing out that the Forest Department officials, denying that trees have been felled, say that only the overgrown bushes have been cut down. She further said that it is learnt that some people are trying to build a ‘Goshale’ (Cow shelter) on this land.

Continuing, she said that the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat members, when questioned, said they have nothing to do with the works. “We tried to contact the Deputy Commissioner too, but could not. Along with me, there were Hrudayavanta Kannadigara Balaga President DPK Paramesh, Kannadambe Vedike President Rajashekar and others. The Chamundi Hill is a Forest Reserve and as such construction activities cannot take there. The Hill soil is smooth in nature and as such, there are high chances of landslides happening if the soil gets further loosened due to the ongoing works. Landslides have already occurred near Nandi Statue atop the Hill and it should be an eye-opener for everyone. Everyone says that the land on which the works are being carried out is a private property. Even the Forest officials say that the said land would not come under their purview. We cannot understand how the land becomes a private property when the Hill has been declared a Forest Reserve,” Bhanu Mohan said.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials maintained that the land in question indeed is a Revenue land. The Department staff have visited the spot and discovered that no trees have been felled and only the overgrown bushes and shrubs have been cut. The department is not executing any works there , they added.

‘Land not under Hill Authority purview’

Chamundi Hill Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa said that the said land is a privately owned property and does not come under the purview of the Authority.

“I have personally visited the spot, when I found that a Board mentioning as a Goshale was put up there. During my inspection, it was also discovered that 12 ft. of land belonging to the Authority too had been fenced, following which I got the gate removed. As for the rest, it is up to the local authority to take any action,” she noted.

Survey No. 22/2 is a private property: Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat PDO

Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat (GP) PDO Roopesh told that the said land came under Survey No. 22/2 and it was a private property.

Pointing out that there were three owners for the land, he said that while two persons owned 27 guntas of land each, the third one owns 32 guntas of land.

Stating that the original owners of the land were locals, he said now the land has been sold to a person from Mangaluru.

Asserting that the said land does not come under the jurisdiction of the GP, he said that the land is concerned with the Revenue Department.

“The said land has been levelled by cutting down bushes and shrubs and breaking of rocks. Also, compound has been constructed on a stretch of the land and there is no information about the construction of a building there. Also, a board mentioning ‘Goshale’ has been erected on the site,” Roopesh said adding that the land still remains in the record books as agricultural land and no application has been filed seeking change in land use.