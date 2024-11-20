State Government is retrieving BPL cards only from ineligible beneficiaries: CM

November 20, 2024

Bengaluru: Those living under poverty line are eligible to apply for BPL cards, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here yesterday.

Speaking after taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, he said that the Department has decided to retrieve ineligible BPL cards from people who have been enjoying the benefits extended by the Government depriving the benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

“While the BPL card is issued to those living Below Poverty Line and APL card to people living Above Poverty Line, there are people, who despite not being eligible, are enjoying the benefits and only such BPL cards are being converted to APL cards. The State Government at any cost will not deprive the poor of their right to food,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Opposition parties were creating unnecessary confusion and questioned if 80 percent of the people living in the State were actually living below poverty line. “Many have created fake documents to secure BPL cards and unfortunately we are now forced to portray about us being poor State,” he said.

KPCC President and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, who spoke on the occasion, stated that it was the Congress Government that extended benefits to the poor and not the BJP.

“The Congress Govt. has been providing free rice, pensions, houses and land for the tillers. Our Government will work for the welfare of the poor. The Opposition parties have been unnecessarily politicising the matter. The BJP and H.D. Kumaraswamy have no other issues to comment on our Government. They have done a lot of injustice during their tenure by not providing benefits for the poor,” he added.

What is the contribution of Kumaraswamy?

“Kumaraswamy, who claims the economic condition of the State is poor, must also comment about his contribution to the State. We have not only been bringing investments into the State through Tech Summits but have also created jobs through such initiatives,” he added.

Stating that Kumaraswamy should concentrate on executing that work assigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dy.CM mentioned that the Union Minister, who has announced to create jobs in the State, is welcome to write a letter to the State Government along with the details of the proposed project and the required extension of land. I will personally ensure that the required land was handed over to the Union Govt.,” he added.

Shivakumar also mentioned that BPL cards will not be issued to those coming under the Income Tax slabs. “The Union Government has issued guidelines to be followed to declare people are poor which is being followed in the State. If the BPL cards of the eligible people are cancelled, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the State Government has decided to reissue such cards to the beneficiaries, he said.

Commenting on a few of the Congress MLAs demanding for Rs. 100 crore funds to their Constituencies, the Dy.CM mentioned that the funds will be allocated depending on the guidelines and not according to the demands of the Legislators.