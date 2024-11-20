Demand to reclaim illegal site allotments by MUDA

November 20, 2024

Mysuru: Karnataka Educated Unemployed Association State President, Koodluru Sridhara Murthy, has demanded the reclamation of all illegally allotted sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for redistribution to eligible applicants who have been waiting for decades.

Speaking at a gathering of applicants at the Chamundi Guest House recently, he called for the repossession of sites illegally acquired by elected representatives, officials and intermediaries, referencing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who returned 14 such sites to MUDA.

Murthy highlighted irregularities during the tenure of former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who are under investigation for illegal site allocations.

He also criticised the rejection of a rightful claim by D. Nagamani, the widow of an SC applicant, on the grounds of dual categorisation under Scheduled Caste and ex-servicemen categories.

Retired Transport Department employee Mahesh, who has submitted applications six times since 1992, remains without a 20×30 site despite being eligible, he added. Murthy lamented that thousands of applicants face similar disappointments, while illegal beneficiaries continue to exploit the system.

Murthy demanded that all illegally obtained sites be reclaimed, the culprits jailed, and the reclaimed sites redistributed to deserving applicants. He further proposed that MUDA be dissolved if these demands are not met. He announced plans for another meeting with aggrieved applicants to intensify their struggle for justice.