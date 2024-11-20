‘Namma Bhoomi, Namma Hakku’: BJP to stage massive protest against Waqf Board on Nov. 22

November 20, 2024

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that the BJP will hold massive protests in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts on Nov. 22 with a slogan ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ (Our Land, Our Right), against the alleged encroachments of lands by Waqf Board.

Addressing the media persons at Jaladarshani Guest House here this morning, Prathap Simha alleged that the Siddramaiah-led State Government was involved in giving away lands to the Waqf Board with the highest number of land being handed over to the Board in T. Narasipur in Mysuru district.

The land, which was notified in 1965 was not taken over but now since Siddaramaiah is in power, the Waqf Board has come forward to claim the ownership of the land, the MP alleged and questioned the need for transferring the land after 50 long years.

Releasing the Gazette notification issued by the Waqf Board during Nov. 4, 1965, Prathap Simha mentioned that the Board had no powers under the Constitution to issue notifications and added that the Waqf Board had also issued similar notification during 2023 claiming the ownership of few other lands.

“They have issued notification to secure the Government lands throughout the State,” he said.

“The farmers and Mutts are in a state of confusion as to when the RTCs given in their names would be changed to Waqf Board, which is not a surprise when Siddaramaiah is in power. The Siddaramaiah-led State Government has withdrawn cases filed against SDPI and against the accused who had attacked the Police personnel in Hubballi. Previously, he had also withdrawn cases filed against people belonging to one particular community leading to panic in the Hindu community and now by handing over the lands to Waqf Board, the farmers in the State are tensed,” he said.

Conspiracy to grab lands

Former MP Prathap Simha has alleged that the Waqf Board is conspiring to grab a total 618.57 acre land in Mysuru (443.37 acre) and Chamarajanagar (175.20 acre) region. The Muslim community, which claims Siddaramaiah as their CM, is confident of lands being handed over to the Waqf Board, he added.

The former BJP MP also took exception to claims made by former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, who had stated that it was the Muslims who had donated the lands to Mantralaya Mutt. “What is the relation between Islam and India? Where did they (Muslims) get lands to donate to our Mutts? The Islam religion came into existence in a desert. It was we who gave them the shelter to live. People like Mohammad Ghazni and Babur had grabbed our lands during their invasion. Despite this, we have retained our lands through struggle,” Prathap Simha said.

When asked about his name being omitted from the list of BJP leaders to fight against the Waqf Board, Prathap Simha set aside the rumours about groupism within the party and added that he was an ordinary member of the party and would continue to work for the welfare of the people irrespective of being in power or not.

BJP leaders M.V. Ravishankar and Yoganand were present at the press meet.