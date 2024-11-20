City Top Cop holds crime review meet

November 20, 2024

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar held a day-long crime review meeting at the Conference Hall of the Police Commissioner’s Office here yesterday. The meeting, which began at 11 am, ended at 7 pm.

During the meeting, she reviewed the crime rates in city, progress in pending criminal cases and investigations, reasons for delay in filing charge-sheets and conviction rates among others. City’s Top Cop instructed the officers to ensure measures were initiated to prevent crimes apart from bringing the accused to the justice.

Seema Latkar also instructed the Police Inspectors present in the meeting to visit the crime scene to collect vital evidences that play a crucial role in detecting the case.

“The charge-sheets submitted to the Court should have corroborative evidences including technical and eye-witness to make the case stronger,” she said.

Stating that importance must be given to prevent crimes including chain-snatching, burglaries, assaults, murders, extortion and other criminal activities, the Police Commissioner mentioned that the surveillance squads such as ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Cobra’ must get proactive by intensifying night beats to keep an eye on anti-social elements. Besides, they must keep a vigil on those entering the city through trains, air and roads on a regular basis, similar to during Dasara, to prevent terror activities.

“The Police Officers must visit lodges, hotels and home stays in their respective jurisdictions to monitor the guests staying in various properties,” said Seema Latkar.

Seema Latkar instructed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Dog Squads, Fingerprint Experts and other teams to upgrade themselves on regular basis in line with the technological advancements to prevent and detect crimes.

She told the senior Police Officers to attend the review meetings of DG&IGP and ADGP with complete information about the city.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by DCPs, ACPs, Police Inspectors of Civil and Traffic Police Stations, Cyber, Economic and Narotics Crime Police Station, Mahila Police Station, City Crime Branch and other Police wings of Mysuru City.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, DCP (CAR) A. Maruthi, ACP (Narasimharaja) C.K. Ashwathanarayana, ACP (Devaraja) Shanthamallappa, ACP (Vijayanagar) G.S. Gajendra Prasad, ACP (CCB) N. Sandesh Kumar, ACP (CEN Unit) N. Sneha Raj, ACP (CAR) A.G. Ashok Kumar, ACP (CAR) H.P. Satish, ACP (Palace Security) H.M. Chandrashekara, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa and others were present.

On the occasion, Seema Latkar distributed ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ to Police Officers for ensuring a peaceful Dasara-2024.