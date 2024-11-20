MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Lokayukta Police speed up second round of questioning

November 20, 2024

To submit interim report to HC by Nov. 25

Former Additional DC S. Palaiah quizzed again

Mysuru: With Mysuru Lokayukta Police speeding up the second round of questioning in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 sites scam, former ADC of Mysuru, S. Palaiah, who had served in the post in 2004-05 and also briefly as MUDA Commissioner, appeared before the Lokayukta SP at his Office on Dewan’s Road here for the second time today for further questioning.

Following a High Court (HC) order, Lokayukta Police, on Sept. 27, 2024, had registered a case in connection with MUDA scam, naming CM Siddaramaiah as Accused No.1, his wife B.M. Parvathi, who was allotted 14 sites by MUDA in exchange for 3.16 acre of land in Kesare, as Accused No.2, CM’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy as Accused No. 3 and J. Devaraju, the original land owner in Kesare Survey No.464, as Accused No.4. The High Court then had also directed the Lokayukta to submit an interim report on the inquiry by Nov. 25.

Now, with just 5 days left for submission of its interim report to the HC, the Lokayukta Police led by SP T.J. Udesh, are racing against time and burning the midnight oil to submit the report within the Nov. 25 deadline. The HC is scheduled to hear a petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA scam on Nov. 26.

As part of its continued investigation, Lokayukta Police had summoned Palaiah for questioning today for the second time.

Palaiah had first appeared before the Lokayukta here on Oct. 24 after being issued a second notice as he had skipped the first one. Palaiah was quizzed for over two hours this morning.

CM’s brother-in-law appears before Lokayukta SP twice within 24 hours

Meanwhile, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, brother-in-law of CM Siddaramaiah, who has been named as Accused No. 3 in MUDA case, appeared before the Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh for the second time last evening, reportedly following issuance of a notice. He was first questioned by Lokayukta more than a fortnight ago.

Mallikarjunaswamy appeared at the Lokayukta Office at about 8 pm for deposition in the case, half-an-hour after former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who was serving in MUDA when the alleged scam took place, had walked out of Lokayukta Office at 7.30 pm after hours of questioning yesterday.

The Lokayukta officials sought details pertaining to Bank transactions and in response, Mallikarjunaswamy is said to have presented some documents, it is learnt.

Mallikarjunaswamy visited the Lokayukta Office today afternoon too and is said to have presented some additional documents sought by the Lokayukta.