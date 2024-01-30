Row over installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar name board: 30 injured in group clash

January 30, 2024

Tense situation prevails at Hallare village in Nanjangud

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 30 people including a Circle Police Inspector were injured in a fight between two groups over the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s name board at Hallare village in Nanjangud taluk here yesterday.

On receiving the information, SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, Nanjangud Dy.SP V. Govindaraju rushed to the spot with additional force and took more than 25 people, allegedly responsible for the incident, into custody.

It is said that one of the groups had placed a request before the Hallare Gram Panchayat to name Hura Road after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar following which Hallare Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Mahesh had given a go ahead. While the group was about to install the name board, the other group raised objection and the matter was taken to the Police Station during which the two groups were advised to discuss among themselves and come to a common decision.

Najangud Rural Sub-Inspector Gopalakrishna, along with few personnel, was stationed at the Hallare village ahead of talks between the two groups. However, the discussions did not yield any results as the two groups stuck to their individual decisions.

Suddenly, at about 7 pm, the two groups started to pelt stones and bottles against each other and in the process, Circle Inspector Sunil, Sub-Inspector Gopalkrishna and one of the Police personnel were injured apart from more than 30 people sustaining injuries in the incident.

It is also said, about 20 two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident. Miscreants also damaged street taps and pelted stones at a few houses.

Learning about the intensity of the incident, SP Seema Latkar rushed to the spot accompanied by 300 Police personnel to bring the situation under control. While the injured persons were shifted to Nanjangud Govt. Hospital and K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, SI Gopalkrishna, who sustained serious head injuries, is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the SP said that tight security had been provided at the village and added that about 25 people were taken into custody. She also added that three Police personnel were injured in the incident.