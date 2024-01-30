Over 200 human rights cases solved in Mysuru: KSHRC Chairman

January 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Chairman Justice L. Narayanaswamy said that ‘the Commission has resolved more than 200 of the 300 Human Rights violation cases registered in Mysuru district in a period of two months.’

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Narayanaswamy said that he and the Commission members visited many districts of the State including Mysuru and Yadgiri, Kalaburagi and Bidar of Kalyana Karnataka region in just two months after taking over as the Commission Chairman on Nov.28 last year.

Pointing out that there were over 6,000 pending Human rights violation cases in the State when he took over, he said 1,230 cases have been solved, while the remaining will be taken up for resolution in the coming days. Maintaining that his visit to the districts has yielded positive results, he asserted that the Commission would not hesitate to take action against those who are found guilty.

Reacting to the general perception that the Human Rights Commission is a toothless tiger, Narayanaswamy admitting that the Commission has its own limitations, said it has been functioning within the purview of its ambit in an effective manner so as to render justice to victims of Human rights violations.

Replying to a question on misuse of the name of the Commission, he said that stringent legal action against those found misusing the Commission’s name to serve their purpose or ends.

He further said that the Commission has received several complaints regarding misuse. The issue will be taken seriously by the Commission and action will be initiated against those found guilty, he added.

The Commission Members T. Sham Bhatt and S.K. Vantigodi were present at the press meet.