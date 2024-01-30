Chamaraja MLA inspects K.R. Hospital renovation works

January 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inspected the renovation works of heritage K.R. Hospital and other buildings on Monday.

On the eve of Centenary Year of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), the State Government has sanctioned Rs. 84 crore to carry out the renovation works of Medical College, K.R. Hospital Administrative Office building, Out-patient Department (OPD), Eye Hospital, Surgical Ward, Cheluvamba Children Hospital and other buildings totalling 14 buildings, which are in progress. With the works registering about 30 to 40% progress, MLA inspected the works and directed the contractor to complete them at the earliest.

The MLA instructed Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and officials to engage skilled workers and use only the materials supplied for renovation works of these heritage buildings and ensure that the traditional designs are not distorted in any way. The MLA also asked officials to complete the works within the deadline without compromising on the quality to strengthen the structure. He suggested MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr.K.R. Dakshayini to review the progress of works on a daily basis, paving way for hosting the centenary celebrations.

MLA Harishgowda asked about the allegations against agencies supplying workers on out-source basis, for not paying wages, ESI and PF benefits as per the rules. In her reply, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. H.V. Shobha said that “After assuming charge of office, I have slashed payments to those agencies who have failed to abide by rules to provide statutory facilities to workers. There are no such complaints now.”

During his visit to K.R. Hospital canteen, MLA directed officials to give priority to cleanliness and asked them to be vigilant.

The MLA also instructed the officials to immediately clear the bills of contractors who have completed other works.

Later, Harishgowda inspected the works at Cheluvamba hospital.

Shoddy job irks legislator

During inspection, MLA K. Harishgowda expressed his displeasure about the quality of works undertaken at administrative wing of KR Hospital.

A portion of plaster applied on the wall flaked out in a powdered form, thus angering the MLA who took contractors and engineers of Engineering Division from Health Department to task for the shoddy job.

On observing that some doctors at OPD were discharging their duties amidst dust, reportedly due to shortage of rooms, the MLA asked AEE and the contractor to expedite the works by hiring more labourers.

MMC&RI CEO Kalpashri, Finance Officer Vidya, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendant Dr. Rajendra Kumar, AEE of Health Depart-ment Engineering Division Doreswamy, PWD Engineers and other staff were present.