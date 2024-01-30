The elusive death certificate!

January 30, 2024

Family members forced to run from pillar to post to get death certificates

Bureaucratic maze and jurisdictional issues complicate efforts of citizens

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite Court orders explicitly prohibiting imposition of unnecessary hassles on people seeking death certificates, the bureaucratic machinery in Mysuru is withholding such documents from grieving family members.

Officials cite jurisdictional and boundary issues as reasons for denial and the family members are forced to run from pillar to post for the crucial document. The indifferent stance of these officials has only deepened the sorrow for family, already grappling with the loss of loved ones.

Bhagyamma, a resident of Kesare-Naguvanahalli Slum Development Board’s NURM Group Housing Project, passed away on Dec. 3, 2023. The family performed the last rites on Dec. 4 at Jodi Thenginamara Burial Grounds, Bannimantap.

Application in MCC Office

On Dec. 16, 2023, after completing the funeral rituals, Yogesh, son of Bhagyamma, applied for a death certificate at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office, submitting all the necessary documents. However, his request was denied by officials who asserted that houses in Kesare-Naguvanahalli NURM project fell outside the jurisdiction of the MCC.

Subsequently, Yogesh lodged a complaint at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office. In response to the DC Office directives, MCC officials visited Yogesh’s residence and issued a written statement stating that the location where Bhagyamma passed away did not fall under the purview of MCC Zone 8. Consequently, they claimed it was impossible to issue the death certificate.

Efforts at Tahsildar’s Office

Yogesh was then directed to seek the death certificate from the Tahsildar’s Office. However, officials at the Tahsildar’s Office washed their hands off the matter, providing a written statement affirming that the Kesare-Naguvanahalli NURM project house, where Bhagyamma passed away, fell under the jurisdiction of MCC and the MCC has to issue the death certificate.

This bureaucratic run-around further complicated Yogesh’s efforts to obtain the necessary documentation for his mother’s demise. Following the refusal of the death certificate by both the MCC and Tahsildar’s Office, Yogesh sought recourse at the DC Office once again.

Back to DC Office

Officials at the DC Office provided assurances that they would personally assess the situation by visiting Yogesh’s residence and make a determination on the jurisdictional matter. However, despite the promises, an entire week passed without any representative from the DC Office appearing at Yogesh’s house, intensifying his already heightened anxiety.

The bureaucratic system, intended to provide privileges to the poor, seems to be drifting aimlessly, mirroring an indifferent attitude towards the struggles of the common people.

Death certificate denied for teacher killed in accident

On Dec. 18, 2023, Muktha K. Murthy, a 49-year-old music teacher at Keelanapura Government School in Mysuru Taluk and a resident of Hebbal in the city, tragically lost her life in a fatal accident. She was killed on the spot when a concrete-mixing vehicle struck her at RBI Junction near GRS Fantasy Park on the Outer Ring Road. The VV Puram Traffic Police promptly filed a case in connection with the incident.

Muktha left behind her daughter, M. Sankeerthana, currently pursuing an MBA in Bengaluru. Compounding the tragedy, Muktha’s husband, C.V. Murali, had predeceased her in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The responsibility of caring for Sankeerthana and supporting her education fell on C.V. Mohan, Murali’s brother.

First effort at MCC Office

Fifteen days after Muktha’s untimely demise and the completion of funeral rituals, Mohan applied for a death certificate at the Mysuru City Corporation Zone 5 Office in Hebbal. This office fell under the jurisdiction in which Muktha’s house was situated.

However, Mohan faced a setback as the officials denied the death certificate, asserting that the location of the accident did not fall under MCC jurisdiction, despite the Ring Road and Metagalli being under the MCC’s purview.

At Siddalingapura GP

Adding to the frustration, Mohan revealed, “MCC officials even refused to accept the death certificate application.” Undeterred, Mohan then sought assistance from the Mysuru Taluk Office, where he was informed that the accident spot fell under Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat (GP). Mohan later visited the Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat multiple times. The Village Accountant eventually provided an endorsement stating that the jurisdiction over the area belonged to Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC).

Back in Taluk Office

“Having no other choice, I visited the Taluk Office, Hootagalli CMC Office and Mysuru DC Office but it has been over 40 days now and I have not received the death certificate for my sister-in-law. Wherever I go, officials say that the place does not come under their jurisdiction. I am helpless and frustrated,” Mohan told Star of Mysore after reading the report about the plight of Bhagyamma’s family in Mysuru Mithra Kannada newspaper today.

Muktha was a Government School teacher in service when she was killed. “I am trying to see if her daughter can get a Government job on humanitarian grounds as she is qualified. But I am unable to get the death certificate because of bureaucratic delays and jurisdictional issues,” Mohan added.