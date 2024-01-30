Unscientific road humps to be replaced with rumble strips

January 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to a series of accidents on the stretch of the road between Kukkarahalli Lake and AIISH Junctions, where the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) installed speed-breakers leading to two deaths, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, accompanied by ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa and KR Traffic Police Inspector M. Irshad inspected the road yesterday.

The road humps were placed between Manasagangothri Main Gate Junction and AIISH (Gymkhana) Junction on Bogadi Main Road. Jahnavi deemed these speed-breakers as unscientific, emphasising that they failed to meet necessary safety guidelines.

The Police officers watched the movement of vehicles on the stretch of road before issuing instructions to place barricades in a scientific manner and add up with more barricades to facilitate smooth movement of traffic.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCP Jahnavi said “The road humps are not scientifically laid and white stripes with reflective paints are also lacking in accuracy. There are no signboards to caution the riders about the speed-breakers ahead. We will issue instructions to replace these humps with rumble strips.”

Prior to taking action against those responsible for laying unscientific road humps, a notice will be served on MCC Commissioner asking the latter to furnish complete details on the road humps. We will also seek information from the Public Works Department (PWD), whether MCC had taken any permission to lay the humps and level of compliance with scientific features, DCP Jahnavi added.

It is mandatory to obtain permission from the Police Department and the PWD to lay road humps without ignoring any scientific features involved in such works. We have already spoken to the engineer concerned at the MCC and action will follow after collecting related information, she said.