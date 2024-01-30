Case will be booked against erring MCC officials: DCP
Case will be booked against erring MCC officials: DCP

January 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi has affirmed that legal action will be taken against Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials responsible for installing road humps without obtaining necessary permissions. This negligence led to tragic consequences, claiming two lives on Bogadi Main Road.

The road humps suddenly appeared on the main road segment between Kukkarahalli Lake and AIISH Junctions, lacking the essential white markings and warning signboards. Numerous accidents were reported within a 24-hour period over the weekend, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to several motorcyclists.

The authorities are now taking steps to address the repercussions of this oversight and hold accountable those responsible for the unsafe road conditions. Standard protocol mandates obtaining permission from competent authorities before installing speed humps to regulate vehicle speed. However, the MCC acted hastily, implementing unscientific road humps that proved to be perilous.

ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa informed Star of Mysore, “If road humps are to be installed within the City Police limits, we must be notified to ensure compliance with safety parameters. Regrettably, the road humps on Bogadi Main Road were installed without informing us, leading to multiple accidents.”

When contacted, Y.T. Hegananda, Development Officer of MCC Zone-4 Office said, “The Police had written to us to lay the road humps on Bogadi Main Road and SJCE Main Road to cut down the speed of vehicles. Even the Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore had issued oral instructions on                                  the same lines.”

“The MCC took up the works, but left without painting the white stripes (zebra stripes) for a day. However, the barricades had been put up near those humps, only to be ignored by vehicle riders, ending up in accidents,” he added, shifting the blame on the motorists.

