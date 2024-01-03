Bid to stop Andhakasurana Vadhe ritual: Call for voluntary Nanjangud bandh tomorrow

January 3, 2024

Nanjangud: Condemning the bid to prevent the practice of Andhakasurana Vadhe organised by Srikanteshwara Swamy temple in Nanjangud recently by allegedly throwing enjalu neeru (used water), the temple devotees and like-minded people have voluntarily decided to observe bandh in the town tomorrow (Jan. 4) from 6 am to 5 pm.

Yuva Brigade leader Girish told media persons at Nanjangud Taluk Patrakarthara Sangha premises yesterday that “It is common in mythology to visualise demon with pointed teeth, handle bar moustache, holding sword and venomous reptile in hand. However, those claiming to be Bhikkhu won’t apply any tilak (vermilion) on their forehead. The Andhakasurana Vadhe ritual was organised in keeping with the temple tradition and as per the manual of Department of Religious Endowment by drawing a rangoli of Andhakasura.”

Moreover, those who made a bid to stop the ritual by throwing used water at the procession on Dec. 26, 2023, still remain to be arrested by the Police, even after the devotees staged a protest demanding their arrest. If the accused continue to evade arrest, we will also call for Mysuru district bandh and launch fast unto death in the coming days, warned Girish.

All the traders, hoteliers, autowallahs and several others have extended their support to the bandh, he added.

Councillor Kapilesh, Shankarappa, Kumar, Nithin, Siddaraju, Madhuraju, Kumar, Rammohan, Kitty and others were present at the press meet held in this regard yesterday.