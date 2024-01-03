Government opens premium liquor boutique in Bengaluru

January 3, 2024

200 such outlets to be opened across State, says MSIL MD Manoj Kumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has opened a premium liquor boutique at Basaveshwara Nagar on West of Chord Road in Bengaluru on par with high-end private outlets. This is an upgraded version of the existing State-owned Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlets.

The outlet has been designed keeping in mind the contemporary trends to provide a better customer experience. Manoj Kumar, Managing Director (MD) of MSIL, said: “This liquor boutique will have all brands under one roof. This is part of the plan to expand the market share by reaching out more customers and providing premium brand liquor at the retail outlets.” The Government has plans to open 200 such outlets across the State, including 20 in Bengaluru. “The ambience gives a sense of luxury liquor outlet with trained staff to attend to customers,” he said.

Kumar added that 200 out of the 1,029 MSIL outlets will be upgraded, 20 of which are in Bengaluru. The upgrade has been planned under the guidance of Industry Minister M.B. Patil, who is also the MSIL Chairman.

“This is part of MSIL’s plan to expand its market share by reaching out to a wider range of customers by making available premium liquor brands at its retail outlets,” he said. He said MSIL aims to increase its transactions by around 40 percent to touch Rs. 4,000 crore during the current year. In addition to refurbishing the liquor outlets, MSIL aims to achieve a target of Rs 10,000 crore transactions through chit fund. It also has plans to open franchise outlets to sell stationery items and launch 10 mega pharmacy stores.