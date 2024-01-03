Kuvempu Jayanti celebrations at KSOU: State-level light music contest held
January 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: At the State-level light music competition jointly organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU)  and Kuvempu Research  and Extension Centre to commemorate the birth anniversary of  Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu, more than 30 singers participated and rendered songs penned by the great litterateur.

The competitions were held at Kaveri auditorium of KSOU in Mukthagangothri campus in the city recently.

Speaking after inaugurating the competition, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse said that  Kuvempu is  both Jagada Kavi (World’s Poet) and Yugada Kavi (Poet for Ages).”

“Another Kannada literary giant Da.Ra. Bendre had described Kuvempu as the poet of the world. We are influenced by reading the literature created by him in our student days. Even though we are science students, literature has imbibed values in us. Basavanna’s concern for the society and Kuvempu’s rationale thinking are relevant today and forever. All of us must imbibe the Vishwamanava consciousness preached by Kuvempu in our lives,” added Prof. Halse.

Winners

A panel of judges comprising  Vidwan R. Raghu,  Vidushi R. Nithyashri and K.S. Bhavathambe selected five persons for excellent singing in the competition.

Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University MPA student Shruthi Bhat won the first prize while Maharani’s College’s Bhramara K. Udupa got second; Music University’s MPA student T.H. Devaraj bagged the third prize; K.R. Puram Government First Grade College’s Spoorthi and Bhavya Pai were given consolation prizes.

A cash prize of Rs. 6,000, Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 2,000 were given to the first three prize winners                       respectively while Rs. 1,000 was awarded to consolation                           prize winners.

Music Varsity VC Prof. Nagesh V.  Bettakote, KSOU Study Centre Dean Prof. Ramanathan Naidu, Dean Academic  Prof. Lakshmi, Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy, KSOU Kuvempu Research and Extension Centre’s Dr. Chandregowda and others  were present.

