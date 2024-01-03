Parliament Security Breach Case: Cops seek polygraph test for all six accused
News

Parliament Security Breach Case: Cops seek polygraph test for all six accused

January 3, 2024

Court postpones hearing to Jan. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: The Patiala House Court has postponed the hearing of the application by Delhi Police to conduct polygraph test on all the six accused in the Dec. 13 Parliament security breach case to Jan. 5.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded while the accused is answering a series of questions.

Six accused — Manoranjan of Mysuru, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalith Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — who were arrested by the Delhi Police are being interrogated extensively since Dec. 16.

As the accused are not disclosing many information, the Police are not getting answers to many of their questions and hence they are seeking polygraph tests on all the six accused.

Patiala House Court’s Additional Sessions Court Judge Hardeep Kaur, who took up the hearing of the application by the Delhi Police, has postponed the hearing to Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, Judge Hardeep Kaur has directed the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of accused Neelam Devi before Jan. 10.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching