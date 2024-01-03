GTD releases MDJA-2024 diary, calendar

January 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The New Year-2024 calendar and diary of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) was released at Patrakarthara Bhavan in the city this morning by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

Speaking on the occasion, GTD, who was the chief guest, said “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should lay further emphasis on developing tourism in Mysuru district. Hailing from Mysuru, Siddaramaiah is the second CM after Devaraj Urs to complete five-year tenure in office in his first term, but when compared to the home towns of his predecessors like B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Deve Gowda, who enormously contributed for the development of their districts like Shivamogga and Hassan respectively, Mysuru lags behind.”

Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of Mysore have made several contributions and still there are many more opportunities to develop tourism. The Mysore Airport at Mandakalli which took off with several ambitions has failed to move ahead on expected lines and the Government should take a pragmatic view in this regard, the MLA said.

Siddaramaiah should restore the history of Mysuru and ensure that his name remains etched for a immemorable time like Wadiyars, said GTD.

Hotelier P.V. Giri of Siddartha Group of Hotels, who has been regularly sponsoring the diary of MDJA, who also spoke on similar lines, expecting CM Siddaramaiah to take steps to further boost tourism prospects of Mysuru said, “I have been recommending the Government towards the development of tourism in the district since 1987, but have fallen on deaf ears. It has been my persistent demand to build a parking lot opposite Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), but still the tourists are forced to park at the parking lot attached to Dasara exhibition grounds.”

Moreover, the hospitality industry is undergoing a downfall with the poor patronage among tourists, except for nine days of Dasara. During 1988, people were vying with each other to book rooms at the hotels, but now there has been a change in the trend, rued Giri.

Amid this, new and emerging cyber frauds have been traumatising the hotel industry too. Security threat is yet another serious issue the Government should spare a thought, in the interest of tourism, he noted.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, who highlighted the 75-year history of the Association, sought the co-operation of all in realising the dream of constructing Patrika Bhavan building, the foundation for which was laid by CM Siddaramaiah recently at the foot of Chamundi Hill in the city.

MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, Vice-Presidents Anurag Basavaraj and Dharmapura Narayan, City Secretary M. Rangaswamy, State Committee Member B. Raghavendra and others were present.