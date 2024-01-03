BJP stages protest against arrest of pro-Hindu activist in a 31-year-old case

January 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the arrest of pro-Hindu activist (Kar Sevak) Srikanth Poojari in Hubballi by reopening a 31-year-old case related to Ram Mandir agitation, city BJP workers led by KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, staged a protest at Gandhi Square here this morning. Holding placards and shouting slogans against the State Government, the protesters alleged that by reopening the case, the Government has indulged in minority appeasement.

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLA L. Nagendra, former MLC Siddaraju, BJP Rural President Mangala Somashekar, BJP City Women’s Wing President Hema Nandish, former Mayors Shivakumar and Sandesh Swamy, former MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, former Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, former Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) M. Shivakumar, leaders Jogi Manju, H.G. Giridhar, Mahesh and others took part in the protest.