‘Guest Lecturers given deadline till Jan. 6 to resume duty’
News

January 3, 2024

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar said “The guest lecturers of Government First Grade Colleges have been given a deadline till Jan.6 to drop their protest and return to duty, as the Government is committed to address their demands with permanent solutions.”

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Sudhakar said “It is not possible to regularise the service of guest lecturers, as per law and Court order. The Government is committed to keep up its pre-poll promises. Taking into cognisance the demands of guest lecturers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a lenient view and gave his consent to hike their honorarium and gradually more benefits will be extended to them.”

Following the response of the Government, about 3,200 guest lecturers have returned to duty. But some others are taking out a padayatra demanding job security. We will wait till Jan. 6 and make alternative arrangements from next week in the interest of students, said Dr. Sudhakar.

