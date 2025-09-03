Mandya DC directs speedy completion of pending works on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

September 3, 2025

Mandya: Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara yesterday inspected the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-275) as it passes through Mandya district.

At Tubinakere village in Srirangapatna taluk, he reviewed the incomplete underground drainage works alongside the Highway and directed officials to expedite their completion. He also instructed that all pending drainage projects across the district be taken up and finished without delay.

During the visit, Dr. Kumara observed heavy traffic congestion near the highway exit point at Tubinakere, a spot prone to frequent accidents. He stressed urgent need for clear and informative road signage to guide both motorists and pedestrians effectively.

He further instructed that underpasses along the highway be fitted with adequate lighting to ensure visibility and safety for motorists. Additionally, he called for the swift completion of pedestrian overpasses near villages along the highway to improve accessibility and safety for residents.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Dr. Kumara noted that the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway is a key national-level infrastructure project that will significantly boost transportation and tourism in the region. He urged officials to speed up all pending works and implement strong road safety measures to prevent accidents and ensure smooth travel.

Mysuru-Kushalnagar National Highway

Dr. Kumara also inspected the Mysuru-Kushalnagar National Highway and emphasised that all ongoing works must be completed quickly and to high-quality standards.

During the visit, farmers from nearby villages submitted a memorandum requesting service roads to maintain access to their agricultural lands.

Reiterating the significance of both highway projects, he stressed that they are vital for the district’s growth in transport and tourism. He called for the installation of effective road safety infrastructure to reduce accidents and ensure the well-being of commuters.

Chairman of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited and MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP Thimmaish and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Milind Wabale were present.