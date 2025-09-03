SC order binding on State, MCC, say officers
News

SC order binding on State, MCC, say officers

September 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the Supreme Court’s directive ordering IIT Roorkee to conduct a fresh structural assessment of the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, and instructing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to deposit Rs. 5 lakh to facilitate the process, MCC Executive Engineer Madhusudhan told Star of Mysore that they will obtain the Court order copy and comply with the directions.

“We have not yet received the Court order copy. We have spoken to our advocates and will act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. It may take two to three days to obtain the copy,” he said.

A. Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, stated that both the State Government and the MCC are bound by the Supreme Court’s orders.

 “The fate of the Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market now hinges on the final orders of the Court. We will strictly follow the directives, and an appropriate decision will be taken at the Government level,” he added.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching