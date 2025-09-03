SC order binding on State, MCC, say officers

September 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the Supreme Court’s directive ordering IIT Roorkee to conduct a fresh structural assessment of the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, and instructing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to deposit Rs. 5 lakh to facilitate the process, MCC Executive Engineer Madhusudhan told Star of Mysore that they will obtain the Court order copy and comply with the directions.

“We have not yet received the Court order copy. We have spoken to our advocates and will act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. It may take two to three days to obtain the copy,” he said.

A. Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, stated that both the State Government and the MCC are bound by the Supreme Court’s orders.

“The fate of the Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market now hinges on the final orders of the Court. We will strictly follow the directives, and an appropriate decision will be taken at the Government level,” he added.