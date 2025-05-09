Mock Drill at KRS Dam to test preparedness on May 11

May 9, 2025

Mandya: With India engaged in military operations to curb cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, the Mandya District Administration will conduct a Mock Drill to test emergency preparedness at the KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk at 4 pm on May 11.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Mandya this morning, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara clarified that the drill is purely a precautionary exercise. “This is only a Mock Drill. There is no cause for alarm among the general public or tourists visiting the Dam,” he said.

The objective of the three-hour drill, scheduled from 4 pm to 7 pm, is to raise public awareness and instil confidence in the administration’s emergency response capabilities.

“The drill will be conducted without triggering fear or panic,” the DC assured, urging the public to cooperate.

The exercise will include demonstrations on fire control, evacuation procedures, shifting of injured persons to hospitals, blackout protocols during emergencies, and citizen safety measures.

Various emergency response teams — including warning and evacuation units, Fire and Emergency Service, rescue personnel, NCC, Home Guards, Police, medical teams, transport and communication units —have been formed and assigned responsibilities.

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi instructed officials to inform both tourists and residents in advance about the drill. He also directed that awareness be created through public address systems to prevent panic during the operation.

Mock Drill Nodal Officer K.S. Shivashankar, Additional SP Thimmaiah and Fire and Emergency Services Officer Raghavendra were also present at the meeting chaired by the DC.