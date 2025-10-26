Dattagalli 3rd Stage crying for attention

October 26, 2025

Sir,

For the past two years, a major sewage pipeline in one of Mysuru’s busy localities — Dattagalli 3rd Stage, opposite the SBI ATM — has been leaking continuously, making life miserable for nearby shopkeepers, residents and even hospital patients. Despite repeated complaints, MCC has failed to provide a permanent solution.

According to local shop owners, the pipeline leaks human waste and dirty water almost daily. Although MCC workers have visited the spot multiple times, they only clear surface waste before leaving — and the problem resurfaces within days.

“The stench is unbearable. Customers have stopped visiting our shop, and sometimes we are forced to close early because of the smell and filth,” said a frustrated shopkeeper.

Over the past six months, the situation has worsened. The overflowing sewage now spreads across the road, affecting nearby homes and the GBJ Hospital, where both patients and staff are struggling to cope with the foul odour. Before Deepavali, residents and shopkeepers took it upon themselves to clean the area, but one night of rain brought everything back to its earlier state, leaving the road once again flooded with sewage.

Residents claim they have repeatedly informed the MCC through e-mails and WhatsApp messages, but only temporary measures have been taken so far. They have now urged the authorities to act immediately and provide a permanent fix, stressing that this is no longer just a sanitation issue but a serious public health hazard affecting hundreds of citizens in the area.

—Prakash Seervi

Dattagalli 3rd Stage

23.10.2025