Day-2: Trade Unions take out massive rally in city

March 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the 48-hour nationwide strike called by Trade Unions to protest against various Government policies, a massive rally was taken out in city this morning on Day-2 of the stir.

More than 1,500 members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), garment factory union, LIC, BSNL,  Insurance Corporation etc. who assembled at Gandhi Square, took out a mammoth procession which passed through Makkaji Chowk, Sayyaji Rao Road, Govt. Ayurveda College and Hospital Circle, Irwin Road, Nehru Circle, Ashoka Road and Clock Tower, culminated at Town Hall premises, where they participated in a public meeting. They demanded scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form. Banking services were hit as most of the nationalised or public sector banks joined the strike on the second day today. Even farmer organisations joined the stir.

