Zip from Mysuru to Bengaluru in 75 minutes from October

March 29, 2022

Bengaluru: The ongoing construction work of the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Highway NH275 will be completed by October 2022, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said. In a series of tweets yesterday, the Minister said that once completed, the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be reduced to 75 minutes.

The Minister said the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section is 117-km-long and has been developed at a cost of Rs. 8,350 crore. The 10-lane project includes a six-lane access controlled highway with four-lane service roads on either side. Currently, a four-lane highway passes via congested towns.

“This road will substantially reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru from three hours to 75 minutes only. It will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region,” said the Union Minister.

Gadkari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting infrastructure projects like the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in a corruption-free, transparent and time-bound manner. Motorists will get a 10-lane road on a stretch of 117 kms from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

One of the toll booths set up on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. The photo was tweeted by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday.

Gadkari further said that the state-of-the-art project has multiple structures, such as an 8-km-long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, four railway over-bridges and five bypasses, which will ease traffic congestion and significantly reduce pollution.

The Centre approved the project in September 2014 and Gadkari laid the foundation stone on March 24, 2018. The highway will have more than 8-km-long elevated corridor in three segments — 4.5 km near Bengaluru, 3.8 km at Maddur and 400 metres at Srirangapatna.

The works have been divided into two phases: Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysuru sections. A 4.22-km flyover is being built near Panchamukhi Ganesha temple. The Bengaluru-Mysuru section will have 53 kms of Greenfield roads in the form of bypasses: Bidadi (7 km), Ramanagara-Channapatna (22 km), Maddur (7 km, including 3.5 km of elevated highway), Mandya (10 km) and Srirangapatna (7 km).

A new lay-by (an area at the side of a road where vehicles can stop for a short time) with all amenities will be created at the Ramanagara bypass road and toll booths will come up at Kumbalgodu and Srirangapatna.