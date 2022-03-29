‘Dramas should lead us from darkness to light’

March 29, 2022

Opines theatre personality Prof. M.S. Venugopal

Mysore/Mysuru: Dramas should work towards leading people from darkness to light, opined theatre personality Prof. M.S. Venugopal, who is visually impaired.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Drama, Seminar and Interaction’ programme, organised by Desiranga Cultural Organisation as part of World Theatre Day at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises on Sunday.

“There is much difference between drama and life. The person who enacts a drama knows about his role, theme of the play, acting, dialogues and has the chance to get trained. But life, it is different as there is no training and unlike drama, the various facets of life are not known before. In this regard, we must aim to make our life as good as a beautiful play,” he said.

Despite the fact that the world is thousands of years old, there is a feeling that it has not moved a step forward. This can be analysed as an uncivilised thought and tribal life. Man doesn’t live on food alone. Some ideologies help people to grow. Good thoughts, ideals and good purpose shape the life of a person. Through this, we need to travel from darkness towards light and it is hoped that theatre will lead the process. All of us who are in the field of theatre belong to the same tribe and drama is in our breath which is always active in one form or another, said Prof. Venugopal.

Theatre personality Govindegowda, speaking at the seminar on the topic ‘Mysuru Rangabhoomi Andu-Indu-Mundu,’ recalled that theatre came into prominence in Mysuru since 1680. “Mitravinda Govinda, a play was written in 1680 and Mysuru rulers came forward to encourage dramas and formed ‘Chamarajendra Nataka Company’ in 1682. The Maharaja called upon the scholars to create drama literature and following this many dramas from Sanskrit were translated to Kannada. Basappa Shastry and Srikanteshagowda translated many dramas and became famous,” he explained.

He further said that just like Dr. Rajkumar is called ‘Varanata’ in Kannada film industry, veteran theatre actor Varadacharya is called ‘Varanata’ of Kannada theatre. “The period between 1900-1940 is described as the ‘Golden Period’ of Professional Theatre. In 1902, Ratnavali Drama troupe was started and along with it, Chamarajendra Nataka Sabha, Gubbi Veeranna Company, H.K. Yoganarasimha’s Kannada Theatres, Chamundeshwari Company and Dr. Srikantamurthy’s ‘Sri Srikanteshwara Nataka Company’ were also started, which became famous and drama actors made a good name for themselves. Legends like Varadacharya, Malavalli Sundaramma, G. Nagesh Rayaru, Kotturappa, H.K. Yoganarasimha, Honnappa Bhagavat along with others glorified the theatre”, he added.

Earlier, a women troupe, led by theatre thinker D. Nagendra Kumar, entertained the audience with old theatre songs.

Theatre personality Prof. Meeramurthy presided. Venkataraju and D. Nagendra Kumar delivered talks on “Arevrutti mattu Repertoire” and “Havyasi Rangabhoomi’ respectively.

State Nataka Academy award winner Saroja Hegde was felicitated on the occasion.

Desiranga’s Krishna Janamana, P.S. Deenamani and others were present.