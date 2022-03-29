Railway height gauge works causing problems to public

March 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on the railway height gauge undertaken on the narrow road near Chamarajapuram Railway Station, close to Pailwan Basavaiah Circle, K.G. Koppal, is severely inconveniencing motorists, pedestrians and the residents.

Four huge pits have been dug up on either side of the already narrow road to install the height gauge and the dug up soil and mud has been left on the spot, which is causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists as well as pedestrians. “We are facing a lot of problems due to excavated earth being left at the spot. We are unable to move safely and forced to come on to the road. The problem doubles when the railway gate is closed as vehicles line up on either side of the gate,” said the residents.

A few more residents said that the works have come to a standstill since about a month. “Many people coming from Ballal Circle, RTO Circle and from K.G. Koppal side towards the Court use this road. When the gates open after a train passes, motorists rush to reach the other side which is resulting in frequent accidents as the excavated earth has taken up a major portion of the road giving very little space for motorists to pass,” they said.

The works on installing height gauges is going on since about two-three months. There is a delay in completing the works and the same would be informed to the officials concerned, said South Western Railway’s (SWR) Mysuru Division staff.