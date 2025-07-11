Day 4: BSY calls on striking MCC staff
News

Day 4: BSY calls on striking MCC staff

July 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the indefinite strike by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff entering the fourth day today, veteran BJP leader and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) called on the striking employees at the MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road this afternoon, to express solidarity.

He was accompanied by his son B.Y. Raghavendra, the  BJP MP from Shivamogga, K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District (Rural) President K.N. Subbanna and other party leaders.

In response to the call by Bengaluru-based Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike Noukarara Sanghagala Parishat, the employees of all the 10  City Corporations in the State — Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Davanagere and Vijayapura — are on strike since July 8 seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

The demands include extension of all the 7th Pay Commission benefits to employees of City Corporations on par with other State Government staff, implementation of KGID (Karnataka Group Insurance Department), Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) and General Provident Fund (GPF), amendments to Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules, roll-out of Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Scheme,   addressal of staff shortage and delayed promotions, among others.

With the MCC staff continuing with their strike, the public are a severely inconvenienced lot, as all works  remained standstill at the MCC Main Office and in all the 9 Zonal Offices.

Public services such as issuance of e-Khata, Plan approvals, Completion Reports (CRs), Khata Transfer, Birth and Death Certificates, Trade Licences have been completely stopped. Also,  many residents, who went to the MCC Offices for payment of water bills,taxes and  fees for getting other services were seen returning disappointed.

Yesterday, several former Corporators joined the striking staff. With tomorrow (July 12) being a holiday for Second Saturday and Sunday being a General holiday, the agony and woes of the city residents is certain to continue  at least until Monday. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Urban Development Secretary has called a meeting with the striking employees of all the 10 City Corporations at Bengaluru this afternoon, where a solution for ending the strike may be found, according to sources.

