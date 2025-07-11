Gajalakshmi Alankara: A big draw on third Ashada Friday

July 11, 2025

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra, Ministers Dr. G. Parameshwar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Guarantee Panel Chairman H.M. Revanna seek blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Hill Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: The third Ashada Friday Puja at Chamundi Hill today saw a good number of devotees visiting the shrine, in continuation of the footfalls registered on last two Fridays. The next and final Ashada Friday is on July 18 and Vardhanti (birthday) of the Goddess is on July 17, when the shrine is expected to be brimming with a large number of devotees.

Today’s highlight was Gajalakshmi Alankara, one of the eight manifestations of Goddess Lakshmi, to the Utsava Murti of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Hill temple. The elephant faced mask and the idol of the deity seated above, decorated by antique jewels and flowers of myriad hues depicted Gajalakshmi Alankara that was witnessed in awe by devotees.

The temple premises was a sight to behold with colourful flowers used to decorate the same, from the main entrance to the sanctum sanctorum.

VIPs like former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his son B.Y. Raghavendra (Shivamogga MP), Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Arkalgud MLA A. Manju and Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Chairman H.M. Revanna visited Chamundeshwari temple and paid their obeisance to the presiding deity.

A group of environmental activists, clad in green T-shirts, created awareness against using plastic carry bags among devotees who were climbing 1,001 steps through the foothill. Barricades had been installed at the middle of the steps to facilitate the devotees ascending and descending the hill.

Like other two weeks of Ashada Friday, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority had made adequate arrangements to prevent any chaos by arranging barricades to facilitate the visit of the devotees in an orderly queue till the main entrance of the temple. Since 5 am itself, the devotees had started descending on the hill, with KSRTC running free buses from Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds.

Separate buses are being operated for the devotees possessing special entry tickets of Rs. 300 and Rs.2,000 and those devotees opting for Dharma Darshana (free entry).