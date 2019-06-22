DC chairs District Sainik Board meeting
Mysore: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar chaired a meeting of District Sainik Board at his office here yesterday.

Abhiram assured to address the grievances of ex-servicemen and their dependants. He asked the participants to air any grievance in any sector and added that the meeting would boost the morale of ex-servicemen and their dependants.

The meeting focused on offering discount on bus fares, electricity/water bills, advancing bank loans at reduced interest, allotment of sites and related topics.

The DC received appeals from ex-servicemen and assured to do the needful.

Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation District Deputy Director Maj. J.R. Balasubramanyam, District Sainik Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar Adappa, MUDA Secretary Savitha, members of the Board and officials of various Departments attended the meeting.

