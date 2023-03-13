DC talks about promoting tourism

March 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the District Administration was planning to host year-long theme-based entertainment to hold tourists in Mysuru. “A 52-week schedule is being drawn up by the DC’s Office in coordination with all the 30 Departments. Tomorrow, the Deputy Commissioner or the officers might change but the programmes should continue,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra was speaking at an interaction with media persons organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Thyagaraja Road in the city this morning.

“Though Mysuru is a Heritage City and a culturally rich place with a lot of tourist footfalls, we are unable to retain or hold the tourists as we do not have a planned tourist entertainment schedule. Tourists come here and use Mysuru as a transit point to go to other places or come here while returning. We will soon come out with a concrete plan and will involve tourism stakeholders to plan events and execute them,” he said.

“We have to retain tourists beyond 6 pm and plan events at tourist hubs including the Mysore Palace which can be opened beyond 6.30 pm and can even be illuminated till 10 pm. The theme-based entertainment will focus on the Unique Selling Point (USP) of Mysuru like yoga, millet cultivation and product range and specialities of culture and tradition. We are in the process of chalking out the plan along with 30 departments and these plans will be a permanent feature of Mysuru,” Dr. Rajendra added.