Talk of infrastructure development with Kesaribath, Masala Dosa, Pongal

March 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After the stellar roadshow in Mandya and the public rally at Gejjalagere Colony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held as part of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the dignitaries accompanying the PM on stage including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and MP Pratap Simha took some time off and landed at Shivalli Hotel and savoured tasty snacks offered by the hotel.

The Prime Minister had left Mandya to Dharwad by then. A beaming Pratap Simha, whose tireless efforts ensured the conceptualisation, implementation and clearing all roadblocks of the project, took Gadkari to the hotel where Kesaribath, Masala Dosa and Pongal was served.

Secretary of Ministry for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Alka Upadhya and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav too accompanied Gadkari and had the taste of local flavours.

Using the opportunity to have a one-on-one meeting with Gadkari, MoRTH Secretary and BHAI Chairman, Pratap Simha urged them to initiate the road works of the four-lane Expressway between Paschimavahini and Guddehosur for which the foundation stone was laid by the PM. This apart, the MP also took up the issue of upgrading the Nanjangud National Highway from the present four lanes to six lanes.

He also mentioned upgrading and widening Mysuru-H.D. Kote-Manandavadi Road and Mysuru-Malavalli-Kirangooru-Pandavapura-Nagamangala Road. “The Minister responded positively and told me the Centre is for development, increasing employment and ease of business and would spare no efforts to make world-class infrastructure a reality,” Simha told Star of Mysore.

“The Minister was fully relaxed as a crucial project that will boost the all-round growth of Mysuru has been dedicated to the nation. He also appreciated the taste of the dishes served to him,” the MP added.

