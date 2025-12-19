DCF warns of legal action against circulating AI photos of wild animals

December 19, 2025

Photos of leopard on tree and drinking water are fake

Mysore/Mysuru: Photos of a leopard sitting on a tree near Railway Workshop in Ashokapuram and a leopard drinking water in a residential area, which are being widely circulated in various social media platforms, are fake and generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K. Paramesh said that false news about wild animals being spotted in city has increased in recent days and AI generated photos showing tigers and leopard in urban habitat are being circulated widely on social media, which is creating a sense of fear among the public.

The DCF has warned of initiating legal action against those circulating such AI-generated photos and has asked the public to inform the Forest Department if they come across such photos so that the officials can verify whether the photos are genuine or AI generated.

DCF Paramesh said that complaints would be lodged and legal action will be taken against perpetrators.