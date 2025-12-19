Mysuru youth arrested for chain snatching in Pandavapura

December 19, 2025

Gold chains weighing 47 grams, two-wheeler worth about Rs. 5.6 lakh recovered

Pandavapura: The Pandavapura Police have arrested a youth from Mysuru on charges of snatching a gold chain from a woman on the pretext of seeking drinking water. The Police have recovered gold jewellery and seized the two-wheeler used in the crime.

The arrested accused has been identified as Darshan, a native of Chakkuru village in H.D. Kote taluk, who is currently residing at Hootagalli in Mysuru.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7, when Darshan allegedly approached Jayamma, who was sitting in front of her house, under the pretext of asking for drinking water and snatched her 10-gram gold mangalya chain before fleeing the spot on his two-wheeler.

A special Police team led by Pandavapura Inspector Sharath Kumar was formed. Based on technical inputs and field-level evidence, the team traced the accused within 24 hours and arrested him on Dec. 8.

Following the arrest and based on information provided by the accused, the Police recovered a total of 47 grams of gold and seized the two-wheeler used in the offence. The recovered property is valued at Rs. 5.6 lakh.