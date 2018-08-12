DCs authorised to tackle rain and flood damages: CM

Mysuru: “Deputy Commissioners have been given independent powers to take immediate remedial steps to tackle problem caused by rain and flood,” said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to press persons after visiting Suttur Mutt here, Kumaraswamy expressed happiness over copious rain in the State especially in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur. He further said that the officers concerned have been instructed to take immediate steps to tackle the aftermath of floods which would not be affected by the announcement of elections to local bodies.

Continuing, the CM said that Rs.100 crore has been sanctioned for Kodagu district for relief measures to tackle rain havoc. Referring to waiver of farm loans, he asked the farmers to be patient and not fall prey to rumour-mongers.

Speaking on criticism of BJP leaders on his planting paddy stalks dubbing it as a political gimmick, Kumaraswamy contended that it was just an effort to instil confidence among farmers. He added that the Government was contemplating on implementation of Israel method of agriculture. He further said that Azim Premji Foundation had launched zero investment agricultural procedure in Andhra Pradesh facilitating five lakh farmers and added that a letter has been received from the Foundation to extend help to implement the system in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy further said that transfers were a regular process in administration which should not be politicised.

Referring to the election to local bodies, he said that a final decision regarding coalition of JD(S) and Congress for the election will be taken after discussions.