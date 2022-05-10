Decades after being displaced, tribals want to go back to forests

May 10, 2022

Hundreds of men, women and children stage overnight protest on Mysuru-Kodagu border

Hanagod: Hundreds of tribal families which were relocated from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve years ago after the implementation of Wildlife Act 1972 and after the Project Tiger was introduced, are yet to be rehabilitated fully and they want to go back to the forests, their true homeland.

Last evening, over 170 tribal — Jenu Kuruba and Yerava — families from various tribal settlements on the Mysuru-Kodagu border like Masthigudi and Andagundi are staging a protest at the Andagundi Gate.

They staged overnight protests to draw the attention of the Forest Department to their plight. Many families have been displaced and they are neither in the forests nor in the town areas but are leading the lives of nomads and doing odd jobs in coffee estates and paddy fields. Even this income is seasonal and the rest of the time they are left to maintain only with the free rations provided by the Government.

Hundreds of tribals were shifted from various Haadis inside the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. They were earlier living in Adugudi, Chinni-Hadlu Haadi, Jungle Haadi, Majjige Halla Haadi and Anechowkuru Haadi. While relocating, each family was promised benefits up to Rs. 15 lakh and land to cultivate crops.

Promises not met

But unfortunately, though they were promised agriculture land and other facilities, the Government failed to walk the talk, angering tribals. The tribals were asked to move out of the forest area and were promised rehabilitation outside the forest with land, house and other basic facilities.

Though they were promised three-acre land per family, the title deeds were not distributed and the houses that were built outside the forests leaked and the walls have developed cracks just six months after construction, alleged President of Jenu Kurubara Sangha J.T. Rajappa.

He said that the tribals who were in the core area of the Tiger Reserve were forced to move out.

“When we came out, we did not have anything and were denied of rehabilitation benefits,” he said. The tribals are demanding 10 acres of agricultural land and other benefits as mentioned in The Scheduled Tribes and Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

As per Forest Rights Act

He said that the Forest Rights Act was implemented in 2006, but tribals in Nagarahole have not been given the benefits. All demands have been ignored despite several protests and submission of memorandums.

“The Act permits sanctioning of houses to forest dwellers within forest limits. Tribals have submitted the necessary applications for the grant of the forest rights, but they have been denied the benefit for over a decade now,” he added.

Director promises action

Visiting the protest site, Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Mahesh Kumar said that the rehabilitation activities are an ongoing process. While many homes were built for tribals from Haadis, there are a few pending works like the grant of title deeds. He assured that the land given to them will be tilled and the Forest Department would supply tractors for the purpose.

But the tribal leaders alleged that though Mahesh Kumar promised at least 15 tractors to till over 650 acres of land, only two were sent. “How can two tractors till 650 acres of land? Even the tribals who have been rehabilitated at Nagapura, Shettahalli, Hebbala and Sollepura are facing problems and the Forest Department meted out grave injustice to them,” Rajappa said.

The tribals have continued their protest, demanding the intervention of higher officers. They are mulling on moving back to forests where they were living happily.