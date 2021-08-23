Decision to re-open Primary Schools by month end: CM Bommai

August 23, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said a decision on re-opening Primary Schools will be taken at the end of the month after consulting the experts.

“The experts are meeting towards the end of the month. Considering the present situation, we will take into account two things. One is with regards to Covid situation in border districts and second is to take a call on re-opening of Primary School, from first to eighth standard, at the end of the month,” he told reporters here.

Bommai himself visited the Nirmala Rani High School at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru and interacted with the students and heard their experiences of attending online classes. He also discussed about Covid norms to be followed by them.

The CM was accompanied by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.