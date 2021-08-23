Back to School: Only 20 inside classrooms

August 23, 2021

Mysuru/New Delhi: Over 50 percent of 9th and 10th standard students attended physical classes this morning in Mysuru city for the first time after a gap of nearly 18 months.

The first PU classes are yet to start as the admission process has not yet been completed. Second PU classes have already resumed in the offline mode for a couple of weeks.

“Both 9th and 10th standard classes have begun and the response of students is more than what we had expected. The classes are on smoothly without any problems,” Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction (DDPI), Mysuru, Ramachandraraje Urs told Star of Mysore after he inspected a couple of schools to see the arrangements.

Meanwhile, reports from New Delhi this morning said that a committee of experts constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has warned of an imminent third wave of COVID that could peak around October and sought better medical preparedness for children who might be at similar risk as adults.

The committee noted, “Paediatric facilities — doctors, staff, equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. — are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected.”

Picture shows students of Marimallappa’s High School waiting for their turn to handover the consent letters from their parents to the teachers.

The report has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office today.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said according to an estimate, over 50 percent of students are attending offline classes. Only 20 students are allowed in each classroom. All safety protocols prescribed by the State Government are duly followed in both Government and private schools.

“It was a happy moment to see students voluntarily coming back to school. However, online classes are on for those who are not willing to attend offline classes yet,” he added.

Educational institutions had remained closed since March 2020 when COVID-19 swept the country. Plans made by the State Government to reopen schools and colleges in the last one year had been discouraged by experts due to high Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and high mortality rate.

After much deliberations, debates and many rounds of discussion, the Government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to open the gates of schools and colleges from today (Aug. 23) after following all safety protocols.

Accordingly, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh held several rounds of meetings and issued strict instructions to follow the guidelines issued by the Government keeping in view the safety of students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

The students of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala in Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, displaying the consent letter from their parents.

Festive look

All the schools wore a festive look and colourful rangolis were drawn to welcome students. Teachers and management representatives stood near the gates to welcome students.

Institutions were decorated with the colourful buntings to create a positive mood among students who have taken the risk of attending offline classes.

While a few parents dropped their children near the gates, others came in their own vehicles and many in public transport.

The school authorities had drawn up white boxes from the main gate till the classrooms to make the students come in a queue and with social distancing. Teachers clapped as mask-wearing students attired in the school uniforms walked into the premises.

Strict checking

Teachers checked every student with thermal scanners and pulse oximeters before allowing them inside. As decided by the Government, classes started at 10.30 am and ended at 1.30 pm. Attendance was not mandatory for students and classes were taken for both offline and online.