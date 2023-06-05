BJP stages protest against move to withdraw Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, hike in power tariff
News

BJP stages protest against move to withdraw Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, hike in power tariff

June 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City BJP workers staged a protest against the new State Congress Government’s proposal  to withdraw Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in the State and against the proposed hike of power tariff. The protest was held in front of Zilla Panchayat in city  this morning.

BJP leader V. Kaveesh Gowda who participated in the protest said that before coming to power Congress offered 5 guarantees without any conditions to the people of the State and demanded that they should implemented likewise without any conditions. “The new Congress Government, is also planning to increase power tariff by 70 paise per unit. Besides, Ministers and leaders of Congress are now talking about withdrawal of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in the State. The Act must not be scrapped for any reason,” he urged.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, who spoke at the protest said that though there was a proposal to increase the power tariff 2 years ago, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not give his approval. But the new Congress Government is planning to increase the  power tariff now.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa who also spoke, condemned the recent statement of Minister K. Venkatesh about withdrawing Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill and termed it as childish.

“Congress leaders talked about banning Bajarang Dal during election time. It is clear that they are acting against the interests of Hindus,” said the MLA and criticised the Government for imposing conditions now with respect to the guarantee of 200 free units of power.  BJP spokesman M.G. Mahesh, leaders M.V. Ravishankar, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar and former MLA L. Nagendra participated in the protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching