BJP stages protest against move to withdraw Anti-Cow Slaughter Act, hike in power tariff

June 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City BJP workers staged a protest against the new State Congress Government’s proposal to withdraw Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in the State and against the proposed hike of power tariff. The protest was held in front of Zilla Panchayat in city this morning.

BJP leader V. Kaveesh Gowda who participated in the protest said that before coming to power Congress offered 5 guarantees without any conditions to the people of the State and demanded that they should implemented likewise without any conditions. “The new Congress Government, is also planning to increase power tariff by 70 paise per unit. Besides, Ministers and leaders of Congress are now talking about withdrawal of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in the State. The Act must not be scrapped for any reason,” he urged.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, who spoke at the protest said that though there was a proposal to increase the power tariff 2 years ago, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not give his approval. But the new Congress Government is planning to increase the power tariff now.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa who also spoke, condemned the recent statement of Minister K. Venkatesh about withdrawing Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill and termed it as childish.

“Congress leaders talked about banning Bajarang Dal during election time. It is clear that they are acting against the interests of Hindus,” said the MLA and criticised the Government for imposing conditions now with respect to the guarantee of 200 free units of power. BJP spokesman M.G. Mahesh, leaders M.V. Ravishankar, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar and former MLA L. Nagendra participated in the protest.