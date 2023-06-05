Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah goes abroad, rakes up heated debate

June 5, 2023

Pandavapura: Newly elected Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah has drawn a flak for reportedly failing to keep his word on staying put in the Constituency after winning the Assembly elections.

Darshan, who won as Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha (SKP) candidate with the support of Congress in the recent elections, has himself shared a video message on social media, stating that he is going on a USA visit for 10 days to see his family members, after a gap of five months.

Following this, Darshan has been tasting the wrath of his rivals, for going to US within a month of his election as an MLA. Moreover, his detractors have been reminding him of his speeches made three months before the elections, where he had claimed to have sold off his assets and firm abroad, only to stay in the Constituency.

His detractors opined that there is nothing wrong in going to the US, but Darshan, who spoke of disposing his assets in US and promising to stay in the Constituency, has issued a statement to visit his family for 10 days in US, thus reneging on his words.

Even Darshan’s wife who had canvassed on behalf of her husband a month ago had also made a similar promise stating that her husband will stay here henceforth. But, Darshan claims that it had been five months since he last saw his family.

Darshan, who had settled in America, had returned home for elections. He had also expressed his intent to be a part of farmers movement for permanent. However his recent move has come under criticism from various quarters.

Darshan has also informed that, he has handed over the responsibility in his absence to others. “The people of the Constituency can contact me in case of any works and my people will connect the call,” states the video triggering heated debates.