Sapling planting drive across city on World Environment Day

June 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Planting of tree saplings marked World Environment Day celebrations across the city this morning.

More than a thousand saplings of different species of trees were planted in KPA (Karnataka Police Academy) premises, Nazarbad in which Police recruits undergoing training at the KPA and students from different colleges took part.

Speaking on the occasion, KPA Assistant Director Niranjanraje Urs said that saplings of different species of eco-friendly trees including Mango, Honge and Neem, have been planted to make the campus much greener. Stressing on the need for giving more prominence to ecological conservation, he said that the KPA is working in that direction by celebrating the day in a more meaningful and purposeful manner. He called upon everyone to plant sapling and nurture it for a better natural environment around us.

Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Assistant Director Niranjanraje Urs planting a sapling at KPA premises making World Environment Day this morning.

At CSIR-CFTRI campus

Noted actor, Director and Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar was the chief guest at the World Environment Day celebrations at CSIR-CFTRI campus (Cheluvamba Hall) in city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Heblikar, who is also the founder of Eco-Watch, expressed concern over increasing ecological imbalance that is harmful to our environment. Attributing climate change to ecological destruction, he emphasised on the need for maintaining a perfect ecological balance in the interest of mankind.

Pointing out that it is the responsibility of every citizen to plant saplings and take care of them, he said that no citizen should shirk from this responsibility.

Observing that caring for our fragile nature and preserving our environment is a social responsibility, Heblikar said that it is happy to note that CFTRI is celebrating the day in a meaningful manner, by creating awareness on the importance of tree planting.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapoorna Singh, faculty K. Anil Kumar and others were present.

Environment Day was celebrated in Maharani’s Science and Arts College and other educational institutions and establishments across the city, by planting of trees.

In another event, residents of Hebbal Second Stage planted saplings at a park in Hebbal, marking the birthday of former MLC D. Madegowda.

Corporators Prema Shankaregowda and Lakshmi Shivanna, senior citizens of the locality Indiresh, Devarajegowda, Gopal and others were present.