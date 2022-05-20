Three new food products launched at CFTRI

May 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Shobha Karandlaje this morning launched three products developed by CFTRI — pour-over mini idli, cold coffee and minimally processed fresh cut ready to eat fruits.

Pour-over mini idli

The ready-made idli batter, developed by CSIR-CFTRI, is a popular technology. Later on the Institute developed ready mix for idli, fermented and dried instant idli/ dosa batter and idli, chutney, sambar in a tray under REPFED technology, wherein the product can be stored under refrigerated conditions in heat-and-eat format.

According to CFTRI, this product offers great convenience and is a pour-over product, where idlis with sambar powder are provided. Sambar powder is added to hot water to get sambar and idlis are dipped in this hot sambar to get ready-to-eat idli sambar in 4-5 minutes.

Cold coffee

Cold coffee is a refreshing drink to suit every taste at any time of the day. It is enriched with the benefits of green coffee extract and it is a combination of powerful antioxidants and caffeine. One can avail the richness of premium coffee, chocolate and vanilla-flavoured cold coffee.

Cut fruits

Minimally processed fruits is a mission-oriented R&D programme of CSIR-CFTRI with industrial partner BigBasket. The process provides convenience, freshness, retains nutrients, microbial safety and extends shelf life 3-5 folds benefiting industries/ enterprises in the long run.

With busy lifestyle and health-conscious consumers, fresh cut fruits would be one of the most demanding sector in food industry, a release said.