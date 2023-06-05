Relief to patients as defunct fans repaired at Chamarajanagar District Hospital
News, Top Stories

Relief to patients as defunct fans repaired at Chamarajanagar District Hospital

June 5, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Following publication of the new item titled ‘Chamarajanagar District Hospital crying for attention’ in Star of Mysore on May 30, ceiling fans which had stopped working since a month have been repaired now.

Earlier, patients were asked by the District Hospital and Women and Children Hospital staff to bring their own fans for their comfort, as all fans in the Hospital had become defunct. The hapless patients and their attendants used to bring their own table fans to get some comfort from the scorching heat.

On learning about the miseries of the patients and their attendants in the Hospital, Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty visited the Hospital with District Surgeon Dr. Krishnaprasad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Vishweshwaraiah, visited all wards and listened to the woes of the patients. He had also taken the officials concerned to task and had instructed them to get the fans repaired.

Now, all the fans have been repaired and are functioning much to the relief of the patients. With one problem solved, authorities should now solve the unhygienic condition prevailing in the Hospital. Toilets in a few wards are clogged and there is menace of mosquitoes during night times.

Public said that the Hospital authorities should give importance to cleanliness, which is one of the main reasons to the spread of diseases and provide good health care facility to poor patients.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching