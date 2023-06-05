Relief to patients as defunct fans repaired at Chamarajanagar District Hospital

June 5, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Following publication of the new item titled ‘Chamarajanagar District Hospital crying for attention’ in Star of Mysore on May 30, ceiling fans which had stopped working since a month have been repaired now.

Earlier, patients were asked by the District Hospital and Women and Children Hospital staff to bring their own fans for their comfort, as all fans in the Hospital had become defunct. The hapless patients and their attendants used to bring their own table fans to get some comfort from the scorching heat.

On learning about the miseries of the patients and their attendants in the Hospital, Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty visited the Hospital with District Surgeon Dr. Krishnaprasad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Vishweshwaraiah, visited all wards and listened to the woes of the patients. He had also taken the officials concerned to task and had instructed them to get the fans repaired.

Now, all the fans have been repaired and are functioning much to the relief of the patients. With one problem solved, authorities should now solve the unhygienic condition prevailing in the Hospital. Toilets in a few wards are clogged and there is menace of mosquitoes during night times.

Public said that the Hospital authorities should give importance to cleanliness, which is one of the main reasons to the spread of diseases and provide good health care facility to poor patients.