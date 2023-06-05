Exposed electric junction box inviting danger on Devaraj Urs Road
News

Exposed electric junction box inviting danger on Devaraj Urs Road

June 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An exposed electric junction box, fixed at a little height to an electric pole on D. Devaraj Urs Road is inviting danger.

The electric box, with its cover missing, is fixed at a little height to the pole which is within the reach of small children. A few traders and businessmen said that on Saturday evening, a man fell unconscious after accidentally coming in contact with the junction box. The man regained conscious after some time, took rest and went his way, they added.

With many commercial establishments, D. Devaraj Urs Road is a business hub, with thousands of people, especially students, women and senior citizens using this road on a daily basis. If any tragedy takes place due to this exposed electric box, officials concerned give other reasons and escape from it, public said.

The public, traders and businessmen have urged CESC officials to take note of the danger due to the exposed electric box,  take preventive steps at the earliest and not wait till any untoward incident takes place.

