Declines MP quota Dasara passes

July 11, 2026

‘Dasara should be accessible to every citizen, not for a privileged few’

Bengaluru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the State Government to introduce a transparent and public-friendly system for the distribution of passes for Mysuru Dasara events, stating that the festival belongs to every Kannadiga and not a privileged few.

Speaking at the high-level Dasara Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru yesterday, the MP announced that he would not accept any passes allotted to Members of Parliament for the annual festival.

He requested that the passes earmarked for him be redistributed to the public through a fair and transparent process.

Online application

Emphasising that Mysuru Dasara is Karnataka’s cultural pride and an internationally recognised festival, Yaduveer said entry to major events should be accessible to all sections of society, including students, senior citizens, women and tourists.

He suggested introducing an online application and allotment system to ensure transparency and equal opportunity for the public to attend Dasara programmes.

“The festival is not meant for a select few. Every citizen should have an equal opportunity to witness the celebrations,” he said. The MP also placed several suggestions before the committee to improve the conduct of this year’s festivities.

Pointing to the large crowds gathering every day at the Palace elephant camp, he called for effective crowd management and enhanced security arrangements to ensure the safety of both the elephants and visitors.

‘Review Dasara Kambala’

He also sought a comprehensive review of the Dasara Kambala proposed this year, saying that any decision on its implementation should take into account tradition, public opinion and safety considerations.

With lakhs of visitors expected from across Karnataka and neighbouring States during the festival, Yaduveer stressed the need for robust law and order arrangements. He urged the District Administration and Police to focus on traffic management, safety of women and children, tourist assistance and emergency response services.

Assuring the Government of his full cooperation, the MP said all stakeholders should work together to make this year’s Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara more organised, inclusive and people-centric.